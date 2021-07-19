NC DHHS Flu
Statesville charged after allegedly stealing from employer

Thomas and Stephanie Mounts
Thomas and Stephanie Mounts(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pair of employees were arrested and charged after police say they stole from multiple storage units at Davidson Self Storage in Statesville, where the two worked.

Officers say numerous breaking and entering calls had been coming in regarding items stored at the business. After an investigation, police determined an employee or employees were responsible for the crimes.

They identified the suspects as Thomas and Stephanie Mounts, who were responsible for general maintenance at the location.

Property Crime Investigators received information about stolen property being kept at a camper behind a residence on Troutman Shoals Road southwest of Statesville on July 13. Investigators were obtained a search warrant and found several items that had been reported as stolen, ranging from power tools, weed eaters, a table saw, air compressors, and various hand tools. The approximate value of the recovered property was $3,000.

Investigators applied for and received felony arrest warrants for Thomas and Stephanie Mounts on July 14. The two suspects were arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where Thomas Edward Mounts was charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny of a firearm, felony larceny by employee, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession with intent to manufacture sell deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sell and delivering methamphetamine.

Stephanie Elaine Mounts was charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny by employee, felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession with intent to manufacture sell deliver methamphetamine, felony maintain a dwelling for the purpose of sell and deliver methamphetamine.

Both individuals were given a $100,000 secured bond.

