Scattered rain lingers into Tuesday with hotter temperatures ahead

By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and a stray storm will be possible as we head into Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Drier weather and hotter temperatures develop Wednesday through Friday with lower 90s for the end of the week.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Tuesday: Scattered rain lingers, with lower-80s
  • Wednesday: Back around 90°, with a stray shower or storm
  • Lower 90s Thursday into the weekend

Jason Myers Monday evening forecast
Jason Myers Monday evening forecast(WBTV)

Scattered rain showers will linger tonight into Tuesday morning with low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Scattered rain and a few storms will be possible for Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Hotter temperatures return for mid to late week with highs around 90 degrees on Wednesday with the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday. Daily chances for a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

The weekend will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, with a few isolated storms possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

