Salisbury home heavily damaged by fire

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A home in Salisbury’s West Square historic district was heavily damaged by fire on Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department were dispatched to the 500 block of West Monroe Street near South Caldwell Street just before 1 a.m. on Monday. There were heavy flames coming from the home when firefighters arrived.

The 2,700 square foot, two-story home was built in 1900. The fire heavily damaged the house, taking most of the roof and gutting the interior.

There is no word on any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

