‘Right on time’: Charlotte Restaurant Week provides boost for businesses amid pandemic year

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many businesses have had to be creative to survive.

Last year, the Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week was canceled because of the pandemic. This year, the positive effect is already being felt.

“It’s been a tough year,” said Steven Mahony. “Over the year, we have slowly increased our business back to where we want it to be.”

Mahony is the head chef at Harry’s Grille & Tavern in Charlotte. They are among the 40-plus restaurants participating in the week, with three-course meals priced at $30 or $35.

“For $35, to get a three-course like that, you’re going to leave here full and you’re going to leave here happy,” he said.

The restaurant week started July 16.

“We’ve been full and on a wait. We look to see when an end might be insight and they keep coming, which is good. That’s what we want,” Mahony said.

With a year that has hit the restaurant industry hard -- from closures to staffing shortages -- the week is already providing a boost for restaurants in need.

“Week has definitely come right on time. We’ve been busy the last three, four days at the start of it. It’s a great way to have people in Charlotte, Rock Hill-area come out especially with us in the south side of Charlotte, come out for a restaurant they might not have experienced before,” Mahony added.

