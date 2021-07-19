One of two S.C. brothers whose arrests sparked protests appears files lawsuit against City of Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One of the brothers whose controversial arrests sparked protests in Rock Hill has filed a lawsuit against the City of Rock Hill.

Travis Price is accusing the City of Rock Hill of defamation, false arrest and malicious prosecution during the June 23 arrests.

The lawsuit states Price was “choked, physically assaulted, slammed to the pavement with great force, handcuffed, and placed under arrest.”

The lawsuit also disputes claims Price tried to interfere with law enforcement, the investigation, or try to gather his brother’s items without being told to by police.

Another issue was brought up in regarded a lengthy post made – then edited – by Rep. Ralph Norman. The post started out with words of gratitude toward law enforcement before becoming critical about the backlash the came after a Facebook video was released showing the interaction between officers and the Price brothers.

“At all times, Defendants City and Norman’s statements against Plaintiff were false,” the lawsuit states.

Screenshots of Norman’s post, as well media posts on social media, and comments from both were included, showing negative comments referring to Travis as a “thug” and showing support for his arrest.

The lawsuit states that Norman did not attempt to apologize to Travis “or make any attempt to undo the damage to Plaintiff’s character, dignity, image or reputation previously caused.”

It goes on to allege the memo issued shortly after the arrest was written in a way that disparages Travis.

Police said Travis Price was belligerent, yelling at officers and even using his body to bump into an officer. His lawyer says the video disputes all of that.

His brother, Ricky Price, was originally charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest.

After a court appearance July 2, the first charge was reduced to simple possession of crack cocaine.

According to warrants Ricky Price was arrested, along with his brother Travis Price, near the Valero gas station on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill on Wednesday, June 23. The video posted to Facebook on the same day shows police officers arresting the two men, a process that included a forcible takedown and became increasingly more physical until both men were handcuffed.

According to the warrants, Ricky began to “actively fight” officers, punching them in the face, when they removed his handcuffs to remove jewelry and other items during his arrest. The warrants state an unlawful loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana were found in his vehicle.

Officers also say 18 grams of crack cocaine, in two baggies, was found inside the patrol car where he was sitting once he was taken to jail, according to the warrants. During court, officers said only one bag has been recovered and has not bee tested for fingerprints or touch DNA.

During the preliminary hearing, the names of the Rock Hill police officers that were involved in that case were made public record. Those Rock Hill Police Officers at the scene were Sergeant Shaun Watson, Officer Matthew Palmer, Officer Jonathan Moreno, and Officer Jonathan Soto.

The initial police report indicated said Travis was belligerent and pushed officers.

“Today, we filed a lawsuit against the city of Rock Hill for their role in the horrific events that transpired June 23 against an innocent man, Travis Price,” said Justin Bamburg, attorney for Travis Price.

According to Bamburg, Price was seen on video being choked and tackled by Rock Hill police. Price had his charges dropped on July 8.

“Aside from false arrest and malicious prosecution, the city of Rock Hill, through the actions of its police department, did everything in their power to ruin the reputation of a hard-working father of two with no criminal record simply to protect their own interests in the wake of citywide protests,” Bamburg said. “By issuing a press release to the media that was riddled with lies and mistruths about what occurred with Mr. Price on June 23, the Rock Hill Police Department changed his life in a devastating way. Those false statements were reiterated in a press conference on June 24. Even though there were several officers on scene who knew exactly what happened before disgraced former officer Jonathan Moreno attacked Mr. Price, and despite the Chief of Police and Mayor of Rock Hill having watched the police body camera videos, they didn’t speak up or do anything to remedy the situation. These government actors are complicit in an innocent man enduring public humiliation and spending 36 hours in jail.”

Around 8:40 p.m. the day of the arrests, Rock Hill Police sent a press release detailing the events of what they say happened during the arrests from their perspective. Some of the things officers detailed in the press release could not be seen in the original Facebook video.

Police say officers began searching Ricky Price when his brother, Travis Price, arrived on scene and approached officers. At that time, police say Travis tried to gather items officers were taking from Ricky and was told to move back.

According to police, Travis used his body to bump the officers backward as he continued trying to get near his brother to reach for the items while yelling. This is when police say Travis was forced back and told he was under arrest for interfering and physically contacting officers.

Police say Travis shoved officers, refusing to comply with orders to place his hands behind his back. Police say officers pushed Travis against a large tank behind him, telling him to put his hands behind his back.

According to police, Travis did not comply and officers began struggling with him. While trying to get control, police say officers and Travis went to the ground.

However, according to Travis’ lawyer Justin Bamberg, his client did exactly what officers told him to do before the physical confrontation occurred. Bamberg showed surveillance video from the scene to back his claims.

He says Travis has been treated like a criminal even though he has never been arrested.

In the surveillance video, Travis can be seen parking at the gas station and walking toward the police officers that are searching his brother’s car and talking to him. Travis pauses for a moment as a customer begins to back their vehicle out of a parking spot before continuing to the scene.

Travis can be seen speaking to officers as one motions for him to step back. Travis appears to comply and stands back near another officer who is near the rear of Ricky’s car.

Over the next few minutes, one officer can be seen handing Travis his brother’s belongings, at Ricky’s request, at least three times. Soon after Travis is handed the third item, another officer approaches him. That’s when the physical confrontation begins.

Bamberg says the new officer, who he says was previously searching the vehicle, grabs Travis by the wrist as he forces him against a fuel tank behind him. Travis can be seen raising his hands and pointing toward the first officer who handed him Ricky’s belongings.

Travis is then taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

Once officers removed his handcuffs to get the jewelry and other possessions handed to Travis, police say Ricky tried to run. According to police, Ricky threw several punches, one hitting an officer in the face.

Police say the police K-9 was deployed as a display of force to gain compliance, with the handler maintaining control of the K-9; however, police say Ricky continued fighting to escape from officers.

According to police, as officers struggled to maintain control of Ricky, he and several officers fell to the ground in the parking lot.

As officers were on the ground with Ricky, police say one officer delivered several punches to Ricky’s upper thigh to get control. Police say Ricky continued to resist. Then police say the officer punched Ricky in the nose which caused him to bleed.

According to police, officers were able to take Ricky into custody at this time while other officers managed to handcuff Travis as well.

Police say officers rendered aid after the punch and EMS was called to respond; however, police say officers put Ricky in a patrol vehicle to meet EMS at the Law Center. EMS took Ricky to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

After taking Ricky out of the vehicle, police say officers found a Crown Royal bag containing crack cocaine where he was seated.

Police say Travis was placed into a patrol vehicle and taken to the Rock Hill City Jail.

Travis Price was charged with hindering police.

Police say the incident began when officers were conducting surveillance when they saw Ricky Price, who police described as “a known offender”, driving a black car on Dave Lyle Boulevard.

Police say Ricky Price made an illegal turn and changed lanes unlawfully, subsequently being stopped by officers. According to police, Price pulled into the gas station on Willowbrook Avenue and officials say he started moving about the vehicle out of officer’s view.

As officers approached the vehicle, they say Ricky Price was talking on his cell phone telling his brother, Travis, where he was stopped by officers. Based on prior interactions with Ricky Price, officers say they called for a K-9 to sniff the car. Police say the K-9 alerted them to illegal narcotics in the car, and Ricky Price was asked to get out of the vehicle while officers conducted a search.

During the search, officers reportedly found two bags of marijuana hidden in the driver’s door panel. Officers then placed Ricky Price under arrest and into handcuffs. Officers also reportedly located a 9mm pistol in the back seat of the vehicle.

Rock Hill’s police chief says two officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident.

