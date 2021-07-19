One charged after deputy witnesses 100 mile-an-hour street race on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man was charged after a deputy with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office witnessed what he believed was a street race on I-85.

The deputy reported that on Sunday night he was parked on the Peach Orchard Road on-ramp at I-85 South when he saw a white Dodge Charger traveling at more than 100 miles-an-hour. As the deputy got onto I-85, he saw the white Dodge pull beside a gray Dodge Challenger.

“The two vehicles approached exit 68 (China Grove), lined up beside one another and began to race,” the deputy noted. The deputy said that he was traveling at more than 100 miles-an-hour while behind the two cars.

The two cars did not stop when the deputy turned on the blue lights and siren, but instead continued heading south on I-85. The gray Dodge got off the interstate on the Old Beatty Ford Road exit, the white Didge stayed on I-85.

The deputy followed the gray Dodge on the exit ramp. He said that the river of the car then made a right onto Old Beatty Ford Road, eventually making a right turn onto China Grove Road. The deputy reported that the driver then turned off his headlights and made a left turn into a residential driveway.

The deputy, who now had additional help, saw the driver of the car and began to “give verbal commands for the driver to show us his hands.” The driver had turned on the flashlight feature on his phone and was shining at the deputies, according to the report. He also kept dropping his hands as they told him to keep his hand up and visible.

The driver was identified as Steven Woods, II. Deputies reported a blood alcohol reading of .10. Woods was charged with driving while impaired, open container of alcohol, felony flee to elude arrest, speeding, careless and reckless driving, damage to property, and speed competition. Bond was set at $15,500.

