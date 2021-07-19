NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Livingstone College to hold first golf tournament in few years

The Blue Bear Athletics $100K Shootout Golf Tournament will be the college’s first athletic...
The Blue Bear Athletics $100K Shootout Golf Tournament will be the college’s first athletic department’s activity since the campus closed in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College Athletics will hold its first golf tournament in recent years on Friday, July 30, at the Salisbury Country Club.

The Blue Bear Athletics $100K Shootout Golf Tournament will be the college’s first athletic department’s activity since the campus closed in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Blue Bears have been in an extended hibernation and are ready to emerge and get back into the swing of things – pun intended,” said Lamonte Massie-Sampson, Livingstone’s athletic director.

Registration for the golf tournament begins at 11 a.m. The putting contest starts at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Individual golfers can participate for $125 with foursomes at $450.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help to build storage and office space within the college’s Alumni Memorial Football Stadium and to improve the stadium seating on the home side.

The goal is to generate $100,000, Massie-Sampson said. Global Contract Services (GCS), Meridian esports and FieldTurf are major sponsors of the event.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsor for supporting Livingstone College Athletics,” he said. “We are still accepting donations and teams or participants.”

Pete Teague, special assistant to the president for community development at Livingstone College, is working with Massie-Sampson on the golf tournament. He said the tournament will only get bigger and better from here as the golf event establishes an annual schedule.

“Pete Teague has been very instrumental in securing strategic sponsorships for this event, helping to make it a success,” Massie-Sampson said.

The tournament, which will include prizes, is also a great opportunity to meet and greet all the Livingstone coaches and talk about the upcoming seasons. To register for the golf tournament or learn more, visit Blue Bear Athletics Golf Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Byrd and Crystal Carnahan
Two sentenced to prison in North Carolina child abuse case
Wilson Creek In Pisgah Forest
Dive crews find body of missing swimmer on Wilson Creek in Caldwell Co.
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community
Investigators determine lightning strike resulted in fire, nearly $2 million damage at home in Ballantyne County Club
Delta variant/ COVID
Most New cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County are in people younger than 39

Latest News

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston answers a question from WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter...
After weeks of silence, CMS superintendent responds to Myers Park students’ reports of rape, sexual assault
The center is located on Chamandy Drive between Faith Road and Old Concord Road.
Imperial Supplies celebrates expansion of Warehouse Operations in Salisbury
The two-story home, built in 1900, suffered extensive damage.
Salisbury home heavily damaged by fire
Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog trapped five days between two walls at a Northside home.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped 5 days between walls of Cincinnati home