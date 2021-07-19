Livingstone College to hold first golf tournament in few years

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College Athletics will hold its first golf tournament in recent years on Friday, July 30, at the Salisbury Country Club.

The Blue Bear Athletics $100K Shootout Golf Tournament will be the college’s first athletic department’s activity since the campus closed in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Blue Bears have been in an extended hibernation and are ready to emerge and get back into the swing of things – pun intended,” said Lamonte Massie-Sampson, Livingstone’s athletic director.

Registration for the golf tournament begins at 11 a.m. The putting contest starts at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Individual golfers can participate for $125 with foursomes at $450.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help to build storage and office space within the college’s Alumni Memorial Football Stadium and to improve the stadium seating on the home side.

The goal is to generate $100,000, Massie-Sampson said. Global Contract Services (GCS), Meridian esports and FieldTurf are major sponsors of the event.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsor for supporting Livingstone College Athletics,” he said. “We are still accepting donations and teams or participants.”

Pete Teague, special assistant to the president for community development at Livingstone College, is working with Massie-Sampson on the golf tournament. He said the tournament will only get bigger and better from here as the golf event establishes an annual schedule.

“Pete Teague has been very instrumental in securing strategic sponsorships for this event, helping to make it a success,” Massie-Sampson said.

The tournament, which will include prizes, is also a great opportunity to meet and greet all the Livingstone coaches and talk about the upcoming seasons. To register for the golf tournament or learn more, visit Blue Bear Athletics Golf Tournament.

