Imperial Supplies celebrates expansion of Warehouse Operations in Salisbury

The center is located on Chamandy Drive between Faith Road and Old Concord Road.
The center is located on Chamandy Drive between Faith Road and Old Concord Road.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Imperial Supplies will celebrate the grand opening of its new Warehouse Operations in Salisbury on Monday morning.

Imperial Supplies, LLC, a W.W. Grainger company, announced in April that it would be moving its Charlotte-based warehouse operations to the new Granite Industrial Park development in Salisbury.

Imperial’s new distribution center will be located seven miles from its current location in Salisbury and will more than triple the footprint of its current facility – from 48,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet.

As one of five distribution centers nationwide, this investment will allow Imperial to offer more value-add services and achieve better fulfillment rates for its growing Southeastern U.S. customer base. The new, expanded facility will embrace investments in automation and an innovative, high-density storage system.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in one of the newer developments in Salisbury, North Carolina, that allows us to continue to be part of the same community as we have for 26 years,” said Jenny Lowe, Vice President, Human Resources, Imperial Supplies.

“Our goal is to continue to serve our customers that need a fleet maintenance supplier that can deliver parts quickly and efficiently. With the expanded facility and our innovative storage system, we look forward to continuing to provide excellent customer service with talent from the local area.”

Imperial anticipates it will be growing its workforce by 20 percent to support the larger facility, which will create additional warehouse material handling jobs in the Salisbury area.

“Imperial Supplies has been a valued partner in Rowan County for many years, and we look forward to continuing and growing that partnership with this investment,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC president. “We’re excited about the new jobs that will be created through this expansion and the positive impact it will have on our community.”

