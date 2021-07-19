Former Hickory Ridge High student earns national award

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus Schools: The accolades and applause continue for CCS Alumnus Bryson Battle (Hickory Ridge High School Class of 2021). On July 15th, Bryson won the Best Actor Jimmy Award at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards – a celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation. Many Jimmy Award winners and nominees go on to perform on Broadway and touring productions of Broadway shows.

Bryson won the Best Actor Blumey Award in May. Presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts, the Blumey Awards recognize, reward, and encourage talent and achievement in musical theater among high school students in the greater Charlotte area and highlight the importance of musical theater and arts education.

