The First Alert for pockets of heavy rain continues

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We remain unsettled for the rest of today and tomorrow. Things look up for the second half of the week.

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Pockets of rain continue
  • Localized flooding possible
  • Cooler temperatures
Leigh Brock's Monday afternoon forecast
Leigh Brock's Monday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

We are still stuck in the same pattern we’ve been in since the weekend. Because of that, we have the possibility of showers or a thunderstorm at any time for the rest of the day.

If you have gotten rain the past few days and get it again today, that starts to add up.

You could possibly see some localized flooding.

That being said, it shouldn’t be raining the whole time. If you find a dry patch, get outside and enjoy the relatively cooler temperatures. It will still be humid, but highs only reach the low 80s this afternoon.

The First Alert continues into the day on Tuesday. The front won’t completely clear the area, so showers are still a possibility.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The second half of the week will be a whole new ballgame.

We will get back to summer. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday. Then we’ll be back to the low 90s. The chance for afternoon thunderstorms will drop to about 20%.

Make it a great afternoon! Meteorologist Leigh Brock

