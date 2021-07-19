COVID-19 cluster reported among students at UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A coronavirus cluster was identified at UNC Charlotte, school officials reported.

The cluster involves five students living both on and off-campus.

Those students are isolating.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.