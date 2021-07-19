COVID-19 cluster reported among students at UNC Charlotte
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A coronavirus cluster was identified at UNC Charlotte, school officials reported.
The cluster involves five students living both on and off-campus.
Those students are isolating.
A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
