COVID-19 active case counts up in Cabarrus and Rowan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Active cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in many North Carolina counties, including Cabarrus and Rowan.

In Cabarrus County, the Cabarrus Health Alliance is reporting that the county currently has 249 active cases of COVID-19, compared to just 81 cases on June 21. The percentage of positive tests is also up, going from 2.0% on June 14, to 5.0% on July 19.

“We are seeing an increase in cases in Cabarrus County,” said Marcella Beam, Chief Community Health Officer, Healthy Cabarrus Executive Director, Cabarrus Health Alliance. “People are still getting vaccinated but in smaller numbers at each of our clinics. We are concerned about the virus continuing to spread rapidly into our county.”

“We’ve seen a continued increase in our number of COVID cases, really in the last week we’ve actually seen more than half of our current active cases,” said Alyssa Harris, Public Health Director for Rowan County. “So we’re at 171 active cases, the percent of positive case testing is 7.1%, which generally anything above 5% means that it’s a pretty substantial spread and we’ve had 102 cases just in the last 7 days.”

Starting this coming Friday, Rowan County Public Health will begin offering COVID vaccination clinics at local school sites and at the Wallace Center. These clinics are for anyone, but they are especially for our local students and teachers as the beginning of school is less than one month away. At each of these clinics, please note that the Pfizer vaccine will be given, which is safe for anyone twelve years old and older. It is also important to note that the Pfizer vaccine does require two vaccines to be considered fully vaccinated, so we ask that you plan accordingly.

East Rowan High School Friday, July 23rd; 12 to 3 pm. Return Date for 2nd Vaccination: Friday, August 13th; 2 to 5 pm

West Rowan Elementary School Tuesday, August 3rd; 12 to 3 pm. Return Date for 2nd Vaccination: Tuesday, August 24th; 2 to 5 pm

Wallace Educational Forum (Clinic will be targeting teachers) Thursday, August 5th; 10 am to 2 pm. Return Date for 2nd Vaccination: Friday, August 27th; 2 to 5 pm

“Beginning the school year is very important, we want students and teacher to be protected and we know that a vaccination is that main way to be protected and to prevent quarantine so that’s why were taking it to the teachers and students where they are,” Harris added.

If you and/or your child still needs to get a COVID vaccine and these dates and locations do not work for you, you can also visit the CDC’s vaccine finder.

“What we’re seeing right now in the hospitals is almost entirely unvaccinated people,” Harris said. “The last individuals that passed away from COVID are unvaccinated, so we know that vaccines really do prevent against that severe illness and death from COVID-19.”

“Vaccines continue to be the best protection so if someone is eligible, we encourage them to schedule an appointment or attend a walk-in clinic,” added Beam.

