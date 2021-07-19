NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

COVID-19 active case counts up in Cabarrus and Rowan

“To see COVID increasing it’s a little concerning and looking ahead to the fall that might be...
“To see COVID increasing it’s a little concerning and looking ahead to the fall that might be even more concerning.” -Alyssa Harris, Rowan County Public Health Director(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Active cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in many North Carolina counties, including Cabarrus and Rowan.

In Cabarrus County, the Cabarrus Health Alliance is reporting that the county currently has 249 active cases of COVID-19, compared to just 81 cases on June 21. The percentage of positive tests is also up, going from 2.0% on June 14, to 5.0% on July 19.

“We are seeing an increase in cases in Cabarrus County,” said Marcella Beam, Chief Community Health Officer, Healthy Cabarrus Executive Director, Cabarrus Health Alliance. “People are still getting vaccinated but in smaller numbers at each of our clinics. We are concerned about the virus continuing to spread rapidly into our county.”

“We’ve seen a continued increase in our number of COVID cases, really in the last week we’ve actually seen more than half of our current active cases,” said Alyssa Harris, Public Health Director for Rowan County. “So we’re at 171 active cases, the percent of positive case testing is 7.1%, which generally anything above 5% means that it’s a pretty substantial spread and we’ve had 102 cases just in the last 7 days.”

Starting this coming Friday, Rowan County Public Health will begin offering COVID vaccination clinics at local school sites and at the Wallace Center. These clinics are for anyone, but they are especially for our local students and teachers as the beginning of school is less than one month away. At each of these clinics, please note that the Pfizer vaccine will be given, which is safe for anyone twelve years old and older. It is also important to note that the Pfizer vaccine does require two vaccines to be considered fully vaccinated, so we ask that you plan accordingly.

  • East Rowan High School Friday, July 23rd; 12 to 3 pm. Return Date for 2nd Vaccination: Friday, August 13th; 2 to 5 pm
  • West Rowan Elementary School Tuesday, August 3rd; 12 to 3 pm. Return Date for 2nd Vaccination: Tuesday, August 24th; 2 to 5 pm
  • Wallace Educational Forum (Clinic will be targeting teachers) Thursday, August 5th; 10 am to 2 pm. Return Date for 2nd Vaccination: Friday, August 27th; 2 to 5 pm

“Beginning the school year is very important, we want students and teacher to be protected and we know that a vaccination is that main way to be protected and to prevent quarantine so that’s why were taking it to the teachers and students where they are,” Harris added.

If you and/or your child still needs to get a COVID vaccine and these dates and locations do not work for you, you can also visit the CDC’s vaccine finder.

“What we’re seeing right now in the hospitals is almost entirely unvaccinated people,” Harris said. “The last individuals that passed away from COVID are unvaccinated, so we know that vaccines really do prevent against that severe illness and death from COVID-19.”

“Vaccines continue to be the best protection so if someone is eligible, we encourage them to schedule an appointment or attend a walk-in clinic,” added Beam.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Byrd and Crystal Carnahan
Two sentenced to prison in North Carolina child abuse case
Wilson Creek In Pisgah Forest
Dive crews find body of missing swimmer on Wilson Creek in Caldwell Co.
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community
Investigators determine lightning strike resulted in fire, nearly $2 million damage at home in Ballantyne County Club
Ambulance
Juvenile seriously injured in Steele Creek wreck

Latest News

Travis Price and his attorney hold a news conference on June 28 regarding Price's controversial...
One of two S.C. brothers whose arrests sparked protests appears files lawsuit against City of Rock Hill
Three arrested for multiple-county methamphetamine trafficking
Three arrested for multiple-county methamphetamine trafficking
Julius Grant
Police: Man pistol whipped after refusing to help jump car
York County deputies warn residents after seven unlocked cars broken into over weekend