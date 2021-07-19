NC DHHS Flu
Arrest made after two exchange gunfire, bullets break windows at Salisbury convenience store

Ahmad Rashad Adams, 35, of Salisbury, was charged.
Ahmad Rashad Adams, 35, of Salisbury, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man has been charged, police are looking for at least one other person after gunfire was exchanged at a convenience store in Salisbury.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 14, at around 1:00 p.m., according to police. Ahmad Rashad Adams 35, of Salisbury, had stopped at the Rushco on Statesville Blvd to get gas. A young child was in the car with Adams. As Adams was pumping gas another car pulled up and Adams and a person in that car started shooting at each other. Bullets broke windows at the convenience store.

After the shooting stopped, police say Adams ran next door to Hendrix BBQ and tried to hide his gun in some bushes. He then ran back to his car, grabbed the child out of the car, then put the child back in the car and left the scene.

Adams was charged on Thursday with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and failure to appear. Bond was set at $55,000.

Police are still looking for the people in the other car. Anyone with information can call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may also be submitted anonymously: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007

