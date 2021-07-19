64-year-old man sentenced to 40-50 years in prison for killing wife, son with autism in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge sentenced a 64-year-old man to 40-50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his wife and son with autism in 2018.

Warren Lee Raymond Sr. was sentenced on his conviction of two counts of second-degree murder during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The Honorable Judge William T. Pomeroy gave Raymond an active prison term of 40 to 50 years after pleading guilty to the Sept. 13, 2018 deaths of his 55-year-old wife Barbara Parker Raymond, and 30-year-old autistic son Warren Lee Raymond Jr.

Officials say Raymond will serve his prison sentence in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

“This is a horrible and tragic situation that appears to have been brought on by a gambling addiction,” District Attorney Scott Reilly said. “I feel confident that as a result of this sentence, the defendant will spend the rest of his natural life in prison.”

On the date of the offense, court documents say Raymond Sr. went to the home of his neighbor with blood on his hands asking that he call 911. The neighbor did so, and when he returned to his front door, Raymond was gone.

The neighbor went to the home where Raymond Sr. and his family lived with his sister-in-law and her husband, finding a grisly scene with Barbara Raymond and Warren Raymond Jr. both deceased.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Barbara Raymond on the floor of the living room with a knife in her abdomen and the defendant cradling her. Warren Raymond Jr. was found dead from apparent head trauma in the garage with a sledgehammer and crowbar near his body.

Autopsy reports showed that Barbara Raymond died from multiple sharp force trauma and multiple stab wounds. Warren Raymond Jr. suffered multiple blunt force and sharp force injuries to the neck and head that led to his death. He also had a finger amputated.

“The defendant had a known gambling addiction that he admitted to during his interview with investigators. He was known to spend hours playing video poker at a local convenience store and use his disability payments to purchase lottery tickets. He also had depleted a sizable portion of money from the couple’s joint account,” the press release reads.

Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee read statements from the daughter of Barbara Raymond and the sister of Warren Raymond Jr., as well as the sister of Barbara Raymond. The neighbor also addressed the court.

“All the statements highlighted the pain of losing loved ones and friends. Comments shared with the Court described the victims as being very sweet, loving and caring,” a press release reads.

Officials say Raymond Sr. did not make a statement when given the opportunity to do so.

The case was investigated by Catawba Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Lee prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

