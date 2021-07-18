NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him, police say

Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.(NBC29)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPALACHIA, Va. (AP, WDBJ) — State police say a southwest Virginia deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy after the teen stabbed him during a confrontation.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon near the community of Appalachia in Wise County during a search for two missing juveniles.

The injured deputy was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old boy’s remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. A 13-year-old girl who had been with him was not injured.

Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident that happened near Dunbar Road. However, police confirmed the teens were the individuals the authorities were searching for.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press and WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Byrd and Crystal Carnahan
Two sentenced to prison in North Carolina child abuse case
WBTV
Man found dead in Lincolnton remembered as ‘gentle giant’ by friends, family
Wilson Creek In Pisgah Forest
Dive crews find body of missing swimmer on Wilson Creek in Caldwell Co.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community
Investigators determine lightning strike resulted in fire, nearly $2 million damage at home in Ballantyne County Club
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community
Investigators determine lightning strike resulted in fire, nearly $2 million damage at home in Ballantyne County Club
North Carolina jobless rate falls for ninth straight month
Uralkali Haas F1 Team will return to action at the Hungarian Grand Prix, to be held at the...
Hamilton takes British Grand Prix, Kannapolis-based Haas team fought “hard and clean”
Official: N.C. man cited for killing bear in neighbor’s yard