Virginia county votes to rename Lee Highway for abolitionist

John Mercer Langston was the first president of what is now Virginia State University.
John Mercer Langston was the first president of what is now Virginia State University.(Library of Congress)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Officials in a northern Virginia county near the nation’s capital have voted to rename a major highway that currently shares a name with Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in honor of an abolitionist.

A news release from Arlington County says its county board voted unanimously at its Saturday meeting to rename Lee Highway for abolitionist John Langston.

Langston was the first Black person to be elected to Congress from Virginia.

The highway, which also carries the U.S. 29 designation, was named Lee Highway in the 1920s.

The new name would be Langston Boulevard. Arlington County estimates the name change will cost $300,000.

