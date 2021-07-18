Two sentenced to prison in North Carolina child abuse case

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) - Two North Carolina people have been sentenced to prison in a child abuse case involving a malnourished 5-year-old girl who was locked underneath a staircase.

WGHP reports the Randolph County district attorney’s office says Adam Byrd was sentenced Friday to between 16.5 years and 20 years in prison, while Crystal Carnahan was given a sentence of between 14 and 17 years.

Police say officers doing a welfare check found the child locked in a 2-foot by 4-foot closet under a stairway.

According to police, the girl was extremely malnourished and had burns, scratches, and bruises all over her body.

