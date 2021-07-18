Public’s help requested in finding missing Lincoln Co. man

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing western Lincoln County man.

Deputies were called around 4:31 p.m. July 16 to Northbrook III School Road in Vale in reference to a missing man. Lillian Torres, told officers her cousin, Elijah Samuel Torres, 23, had gone missing and she was unable to contact him. She also said his parents and brother had gone to visit in West Virginia but had not heard from him.

He was last seen by relatives on July 15, and he also did not show up for work in Catawba County that same day.

A deputy checked the area around Highway 150 West where Torres was reportedly seen on July 17, but did not locate him.

Torres is described as a white male, six feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

