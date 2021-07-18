NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Official: N.C. man cited for killing bear in neighbor’s yard

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A western North Carolina man is facing charges after wildlife authorities said he used a 12-gauge shotgun with buckshot to fatally shoot a bear on his neighbor’s property.

The Citizen-Times reports the incident occurred midday last week in a neighborhood in Buncombe County, northeast of Asheville.

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission said a man reported that his neighbor shot the bear from across the street.

Given that the bear was not aggressive, was not attacking anyone and was on another person’s property, officers told the newspaper there was no reason for the shooting in the confines of a neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
Man found dead in Lincolnton remembered as ‘gentle giant’ by friends, family
Adam Byrd and Crystal Carnahan
Two sentenced to prison in North Carolina child abuse case
Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community
Investigators determine lightning strike resulted in fire, nearly $2 million damage at home in Ballantyne County Club
Wilson Creek In Pisgah Forest
Dive crews find body of missing swimmer on Wilson Creek in Caldwell Co.
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community
Investigators determine lightning strike resulted in fire, nearly $2 million damage at home in Ballantyne County Club
Uralkali Haas F1 Team will return to action at the Hungarian Grand Prix, to be held at the...
Hamilton takes British Grand Prix, Kannapolis-based Haas team fought “hard and clean”
Ambulance
Juvenile seriously injured in Steele Creek wreck
Air Force Cpt. Ben Boyle (right) with his father, Dan (left), attended Saturday night's game as...
Air Force veteran lives out ‘childhood dream’ by throwing first pitch with Myrtle Beach Pelicans