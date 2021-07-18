‘No Swimming’ advisory issued for Paw Creek Cove after sewage discharge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A “No Swimming” advisory was issued Sunday morning after 847,000 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from the Paw Creek Lift Station located at 8924 Old Dowd Road.

The station is operated by Charlotte Water.

The discharge occurred due to a pipe alignment issue during a construction project. The pipe has been repaired and the discharge stopped.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the area until conditions are deemed safe for human contact at which time the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.

“Since Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wylie is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rozzelle.

