Most New cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County are in people younger than 39

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials have major concerns because vaccinations have staggered.

At a vaccination clinic in StarMed Healthcare, Mecklenburg County resident Wilber Revas says he got his first dose on Saturday after his family had COVID-19 last year.

Others told WBTV they were getting their first shots after months of doing research and finally feeling comfortable.

On Friday, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said that more than 70 percent of new COVID-19 cases are in people under 39 years old, and 25 percent of cases are in people under 20 years old.

Health officials confirmed the highly transmissible Delta variant is in Mecklenburg County and they’re encouraging people to get the vaccine.

Revas told WBTV that he falls in the under 39 years old category and says he had COVID last year and didn’t want to risk getting it again or any of the variants.

“What motivates me is knowing that we’re actually moving more freely now, no masks, a lot of people just going out, a lot of people are being in one place and with the variant going I was just afraid of getting it again,” Revas said.

Harris also says 50 percent of the state is partially vaccinated, and people who got the COVID-19 vaccine but got the variant experienced milder symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials say they’re still seeing disparities in Black and Hispanic communities.

Many health leaders say that’s due to mistrust and misinformation but say it’s now more important than ever to get your shot.

“Having so many people that are still unvaccinated in Mecklenburg County is obviously very dangerous,” said Arin Piramzadian, from StarMed Healthcare. “It’s opening us up to going back to where we were just a few months ago.”

StarMed is offering vaccines at no cost and you don’t even need an appointment.

