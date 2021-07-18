NC DHHS Flu
Knights dropped by Stripers

By Charlotte Knights
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Press release provided by the Charlotte Knights

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) – Designated Hitter Yermín Mercedes launched his third home run of the season, however the Charlotte Knights dropped their seventh consecutive game on Saturday night as they fell by a final score of 11-3 to the Gwinnett Stripers from Truist Field.

Mercedes hit a towering two-run home run in the sixth inning that drilled the scoreboard in left field to bring the Knights within a run, 3-2 in the sixth. But it was all Gwinnett from there as they would answer with a six-run seventh inning to push the deficit to 9-2. They would add two more in the eighth to eclipse the double digit mark for the second time this series.

Outfielder Blake Rutherford drove in the other Knights run with a RBI single in the eighth inning but it was all the Knights could muster in the ballgame.

The Knights welcomed their four millionth fan to the ball game on Saturday night, eclipsing the four million mark in just six and a half years since the ballpark opened in 2014.

RHP Mike Wright (5-3, 3.33 ERA) started and took the loss. Wright struck out four while tossing six innings, surrendering four hits, three runs, all earned. Relief pitcher Kyle Kubat struck out all four batters he faced over an inning and a third out of the bullpen for the Knights

The Knights will continue this six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon from Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina at 5:05 PM.

