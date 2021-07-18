Juvenile seriously injured in Steele Creek wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a fatal car accident that took place around 8:30 p.m. July 17 in the Steele Creek Division.

The crash was located at the intersection of Shopton Road West and Eagle Oak Drive.

Officers found a 2016 Dodge van that was off the roadway with heavy front-end damage with two occupants inside. The front seat passenger who is a juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, identified as Eddie Guadalupe Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC. His family has been notified of his death.

The initial investigation revealed that the 2016 Dodge van ran off the roadway to the left and struck a neighborhood entrance stone pillar. The front seat passenger was not in a booster seat at the time and is at Atrium Health Main in stable condition.

Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor for this crash.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, ext. 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

