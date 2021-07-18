NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Juvenile seriously injured in Steele Creek wreck

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a fatal car accident that took place around 8:30 p.m. July 17 in the Steele Creek Division.

The crash was located at the intersection of Shopton Road West and Eagle Oak Drive.

Officers found a 2016 Dodge van that was off the roadway with heavy front-end damage with two occupants inside. The front seat passenger who is a juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, identified as Eddie Guadalupe Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC. His family has been notified of his death.

The initial investigation revealed that the 2016 Dodge van ran off the roadway to the left and struck a neighborhood entrance stone pillar. The front seat passenger was not in a booster seat at the time and is at Atrium Health Main in stable condition.

Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor for this crash.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, ext. 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
Man found dead in Lincolnton remembered as ‘gentle giant’ by friends, family
Adam Byrd and Crystal Carnahan
Two sentenced to prison in North Carolina child abuse case
Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community
Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community after reported lightning strike
Wilson Creek In Pisgah Forest
Dive crews find body of missing swimmer on Wilson Creek in Caldwell Co.
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

Torres Elijah Samuel
Public’s help requested in finding missing Lincoln Co. man
Area of the 'No Swim' advisory for Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wylie.
‘No Swimming’ advisory issued for Paw Creek Cove after sewage discharge
Wilson Creek In Pisgah Forest
Dive crews find body of missing swimmer on Wilson Creek in Caldwell Co.
Delta variant/ COVID
Most New cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County are in people younger than 39