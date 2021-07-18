First Alert Sunday into Monday with more rounds of scattered rain and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue for Sunday into Monday so a First Alert has been issued, to make sure you stay weather aware if you are going to be outdoors.

A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and hail.

Here’s what we are tracking right now:

Sunday: Around 90°; Scattered, late-day rain and storms

Monday: Scattered rain and storms; Around 83°

Tuesday: A few showers linger, with upper 80s

Overnight into Sunday morning will be mild and muggy with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s. A stray shower will be possible.

A First Alert continues Sunday through Monday as scattered rain and storms will develop through the day.

If you have outdoor plans, I would not cancel your activities, yet make sure you stay weather aware and have some rain gear with you.

A few storms may be strong to severe at times, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail. “When thunder roars, head indoors.”

Afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for Sunday, yet drop into the lower 80s for Monday.

The First Alert continues for Monday, as scattered rain and storms will continue, as a cold front moves into the region. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 83 degrees.

A few rain showers and storms may linger into Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Rain chances decrease from Wednesday through Friday, yet isolated storms will still be possible. Hotter temperatures return for midweek next week, with highs around 90 degrees on Wednesday, with the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday.

Next weekend will feature high temperatures around 90 degrees, with a few isolated storms possible.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

