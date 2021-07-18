NC DHHS Flu
First Alert for more storms this afternoon and Monday

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some places got rain yesterday while others stayed dry. The rain will be more widespread today.

  • First Alert for thunderstorms today and tomorrow
  • Heavy rain is possible
  • Normal pattern returns later this week

Today will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are a good bet this afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe but the bigger concern is for heavy rain.

First Alert Futurecast
First Alert Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Monday will be another unsettled day. A cold front will move in and bring more clouds and a good chance for rain. Highs will be limited to the low 80s.

Once again, heavy rain will be the biggest concern. Any places that get a lot of rain today will obviously be more prone to localized flooding tomorrow. Depending on how quickly the front moves out, we may still have showers lingering around on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(First Alert Weather)

The second half of the week will take us back to a more normal summertime pattern. Highs will return to the low 90s. The humidity will be high and there could be a few stray afternoon thunderstorms.

Make it a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

