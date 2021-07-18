First Alert for Monday and Tuesday with more rounds of scattered storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight into Monday with lingering rain chances for Tuesday.

A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and hail.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Monday: Scattered rain and storms during the day; Lower 80s

Tuesday: Rain showers linger, with mid-80s

Hotter temperatures return for mid to late week

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast (WBTV)

Overnight into Monday morning will feature scattered rain showers and thunderstorms with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

A First Alert continues for Monday and Tuesday, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms which will impact outdoor activities at times. Monday is our best chance for rain this week with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s.

A few rain showers will linger Monday night into Tuesday morning with low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Scattered rain and a few storms will linger into Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Hotter temperatures return for mid to late week, with highs around 90 degrees on Wednesday with lower 90s for Thursday and Friday. Daily chances for a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Next weekend will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, with a few isolated storms possible.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.