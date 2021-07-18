Firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped between walls for 5 days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog Sunday after it was missing for five days because it was stuck inside two concrete walls in Northside.

Firefighters say they were called to the 1600 block of Thompson Heights around 9:40 a.m. and realized that a dog named Gertie fell down a crevice and then was trapped between the walls.

They say the homeowners heard the dog crying behind the garage wall and called the fire department to check it out.

Fire crews had to break the concrete with saws and a sledgehammer to rescue Gertie because they could not lift her out of the crevice.

There have been missing posters up in Northside for five days in hopes of someone finding Gertie. Today a homeowner... Posted by Cincinnati Fire Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021

After about 10 minutes, crews were able to break the wall and rescue the dog safely, firefighters said.

Gertie was then reunited with her owners.

