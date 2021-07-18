Dive crews search for missing swimmer on Wilson Creek in Caldwell County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire and rescue officials say a dive team is searching for a missing swimmer in Wilson Creek in Caldwell County.

Officials say the swimmer, believed to be a 17-year-old male, went underwater in the “bathtub” section of Wilson Creek, about a half a mile upstream from Brown Mountain Beach, and never came back up.

Officials say that with patches of heavy rain over the past 12 hours in spots up the mountain, the water level in Wilson Creek was rising at the time of the possible drowning.

Officials say the male has been classified as missing.

