Man found dead in Lincolnton remembered as ‘gentle giant’ by friends, family

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday night in Lincolnton for a man everyone called “bear”. 37-year old William McCarter was found near his car a few days ago along Smith Farm Road.

Investigators have ruled it a homicide but have not determined exactly how he died.

A family is now left twisting in the wind.

“You have to forgive your enemy. I have to forgive you, you listen. I have to forgive you. But I will never forget you. I will never forget what you did to my son,” Pattie Sisk, McCarter’s mother, said.

A mother’s grief runs deep. The grief of burying her son, and the grief of not knowing why.

“We always told each other that we love one another and blew kisses.” said Sisk.

Everybody in town called McCarter “bear” for his stature and gentle demeanor.

“My son was a giant. A gentle giant,” Sisk said.

Two weeks ago, McCarter disappeared from Lincolnton with no clue or trace to where he went.

Three days ago, the sheriff’s office got a tip there was a car found abandoned in the woods in a remote part of the county. The car was empty, but McCarter’s body was found nearby.

Friends recalled the phone call his mother got.

“She said ‘oh my god I have to go to Smith Road, I heard they located a body.’” said Caroline Brown, a friend to the family.

Investigators ruled it a homicide, but the cause of death hasn’t been released.

On Friday night, they lit candles and remembered a loved one who was taken away far too soon. They prayed and hoped this nightmare would end, and they would find the person responsible.

“We’re putting it together now, the puzzles coming together now. And we will see justice for bear. We will week justice for my son.” said Sisk

The family is desperate to get the answers they’re looking for. They know someone knows something, and they hope that person steps forward.

