NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man found dead in Lincolnton remembered as ‘gentle giant’ by friends, family

WBTV
WBTV(WBTV)
By Ron Lee
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday night in Lincolnton for a man everyone called “bear”. 37-year old William McCarter was found near his car a few days ago along Smith Farm Road.

Investigators have ruled it a homicide but have not determined exactly how he died.

A family is now left twisting in the wind.

“You have to forgive your enemy. I have to forgive you, you listen. I have to forgive you. But I will never forget you. I will never forget what you did to my son,” Pattie Sisk, McCarter’s mother, said.

A mother’s grief runs deep. The grief of burying her son, and the grief of not knowing why.

“We always told each other that we love one another and blew kisses.” said Sisk.

Everybody in town called McCarter “bear” for his stature and gentle demeanor.

“My son was a giant. A gentle giant,” Sisk said.

Two weeks ago, McCarter disappeared from Lincolnton with no clue or trace to where he went.

Three days ago, the sheriff’s office got a tip there was a car found abandoned in the woods in a remote part of the county. The car was empty, but McCarter’s body was found nearby.

Missing man’s body found in woods near vehicle in Lincoln County, homicide investigation underway

Friends recalled the phone call his mother got.

“She said ‘oh my god I have to go to Smith Road, I heard they located a body.’” said Caroline Brown, a friend to the family.

Investigators ruled it a homicide, but the cause of death hasn’t been released.

On Friday night, they lit candles and remembered a loved one who was taken away far too soon. They prayed and hoped this nightmare would end, and they would find the person responsible.

“We’re putting it together now, the puzzles coming together now. And we will see justice for bear. We will week justice for my son.” said Sisk

The family is desperate to get the answers they’re looking for. They know someone knows something, and they hope that person steps forward.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
A man driving the silver SUV was shot on N. Lee Street near the Salisbury Police Department.
Man shot on N. Lee Street, drove to Salisbury Police Department for help
The crash happened on Park Road near Highway 321 in Dallas around 6 p.m.
9-year-old killed in crash near highway in Gaston County
Christopher Owen Payne
Man jailed under $10 million bond after Caldwell Co. deputy shot responding to domestic dispute
About 70% of people who call Crime Stoppers never collect their reward
Winners of North Carolina’s second COVID-19 vaccine lottery announced

Latest News

Dr. Arin Piramzadian with StarMed Healthcare says if you’re unvaccinated in Mecklenburg County,...
StarMed Healthcare urging people to get COVID-19 vaccine as cases increase in Mecklenburg County
The vehicle was seen this afternoon on I-40 near Garner when the front end was engulfed in flames
Ambulance from NHRMC catches fire on I-40
The arch will go on the Highland Avenue Bridge which Highway 127 passes under. Crews have...
Major Hickory road facing weekend shutdown as giant arch is installed above it
Elly Perlman, 6, is fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Union County girl fighting cancer surprised with new playground