Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a house fire Saturday afternoon in the Ballantyne Country Club community.

Officials say a three-alarm fire was issued at a three-story home on Rudolph Dadey Drive.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

No other information was provided.

