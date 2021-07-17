NC DHHS Flu
Ambulance from NHRMC catches fire on I-40

The vehicle was seen this afternoon on I-40 near Garner when the front end was engulfed in flames
The vehicle was seen this afternoon on I-40 near Garner when the front end was engulfed in flames(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover Regional Medical Center critical care transport vehicle caught fire while en route to the central part of the state Friday, a spokesperson said.

The Garner Fire Chief confirmed around 6:30 p.m. that no-one in the vehicle was injured and the fire is out.

The ambulance was spotted this afternoon on I-40 near Garner when the front end was engulfed in flames.

The cause is still under investigation.

