Afternoon storms could get in the way of your plans this weekend!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Before you head out, make sure you’re prepared for storms to possibly get in your way.
- Three First Alerts!
- Afternoon thunderstorms likely
- Not as hot next week
Today will bring a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s. If you have afternoon plans, don’t cancel them. Do have the WBTV Weather App handy in case you hear thunder or if skies grow dark. The afternoon thunderstorm risk is a little higher than on a regular summer afternoon.
The same goes for the next two days. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely through Sunday and Monday. A few storms could be strong to severe on Sunday.
A cold front will move through on Monday and bring an end to the unsettled weather pattern. Highs will be in the upper 80s tomorrow and the mid-80s on Monday.
The rest of the week will be much calmer. Highs will climb from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the low 90s for the rest of the week.
The humidity will be a tad lower. (It won’t exactly feel like fall but not as sticky as it has been.)
Thunderstorm chances will also be lower. We will have a 30 percent chance on Tuesday and a 10-20 percent chance the rest of the week.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.