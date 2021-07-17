NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers heard gunshots and when they arrived on the scene, a group of people directed them to individuals who had been shot.

Benedict said a child was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Three men and two women were shot, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

“There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city,” Benedict said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future construction projects in western parts of Union County are on hold while the county...
Construction stops as wastewater plants in Union County near capacity
These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte....
Nurses in same unit at Charlotte hospital celebrate as first-time moms with adorable picture
South Pointe's former principal, Dr. Marty Conner, was there for three years.
South Pointe students, parents question why principal ‘ripped’ from high school
Body found in secluded woods in Lincoln County
Missing man’s body found in woods near vehicle in Lincoln County, homicide investigation underway
Donnie Cobb received a $1-million secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be...
Man jailed under $1M bond for head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.

Latest News

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
Sheriff Darrell Perkins gets a hug from 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria Thursday.
Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders