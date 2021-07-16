Wrongful death lawsuit filed as couple accused of murder awaits extradition to Hickory

NC DHHS Flu
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Alexander County couple accused in connection with a workplace murder in Hickory back in January will face more than criminal legal troubles when they return to North Carolina.

Tangela Parker and her husband Eric were on the run for six months after Michelle Marlow was gunned down at her place of work.

Police believe Tangela Parker pulled the trigger after a workplace argument. After the shooting, she fled with her husband and vanished until Tuesday.

Federal Marshals arrested them in Phoenix.

At a court hearing later, both told the Arizona judge they would not fight extradition back to North Carolina to face the criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Justin Marlow, the husband of the victim, filed a civil lawsuit against Tangela claiming Wrongful Death, Assault, and Battery Claims.

The suit seeks damages for the financial and emotional costs the family has suffered. No hearing date was set. 

As for the extradition process, the District Attorney’s office in Catawba County said paperwork has been turned over to the state’s extradition team and the process is underway.

No word yet, though, on exactly when the couple will be back in North Carolina but it’s expected to happen within a couple of weeks.

