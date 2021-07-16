WANTED: Thieves invade home at gunpoint, beat and rob handicapped victim in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for two people who invaded a home at gunpoint then beat and robbed a handicapped victim in Charlotte.

CMPD detectives are requesting the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in the home invasion.

Around 6 p.m. on July 9, officers responded to an armed robbery call for service on Springfield Gardens Drive.

Police say the suspects forced entry into the victim’s home at gunpoint.

The victim, who police say is physically handicapped, was beaten and robbed of money and personal items.

There is a reward for information leading to an arrest for the pictured suspects. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call 911. Information about this case can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

