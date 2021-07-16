NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Report: SC man left 2 kids in hot car, asked for AC when he was put in patrol car

Deston Worthy
Deston Worthy(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man left two kids in a hot car at Walmart and then asked for officers to put the air conditioning on as he was placed in the patrol car, according to an incident report.

Police were called about noon Thursday to the Walmart on East Main Street in Spartanburg about young children being locked inside a car, the report said.

The responding officer said his vehicle’s outside temperature gauge read 91 degrees at the time.

When the officer arrived he said firefighters were standing near the car with two witnesses and a Walmart security employee.

The report said two small children were sitting in the back of the vehicle but the windows were down by this time.

At this time the suspect, Deston Worthy, told officers he was only in the store for five minutes, the report said.

The report said witnesses reported Worthy had been in Walmart for approximately an hour.

The witnesses told officers they heard the kids yelling from the vehicle and walked over to check on them.

They said that the kids complained of being thirsty and so the witnesses provided them with drinks, according to the report.

The report said Worthy laughed and made light of the situation.

The officer wrote in the report that Worthy tried to make excuses while he left the children in the car, including the fact the children did not have shoes.

He also said that the children’s mother said they would be fine in the car, the report said. The mother of the children arrived and took custody of the children, the report said.

Officers said Worthy asked for air conditioning as they were putting his legs in the patrol car.

They said Worthy also complained of heart pain as he suffers from an irregular heartbeat.

EMS was called out and he was cleared, the report said.

Worthy was charged with two counts of child neglect and taken to a detention center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
A man driving the silver SUV was shot on N. Lee Street near the Salisbury Police Department.
Man shot on N. Lee Street, drove to Salisbury Police Department for help
The crash happened on Park Road near Highway 321 in Dallas around 6 p.m.
9-year-old killed in crash near highway in Gaston County
Christopher Owen Payne
Man jailed under $10 million bond after Caldwell Co. deputy shot responding to domestic dispute
About 70% of people who call Crime Stoppers never collect their reward
Winners of North Carolina’s second COVID-19 vaccine lottery announced

Latest News

Dr. Arin Piramzadian with StarMed Healthcare says if you’re unvaccinated in Mecklenburg County,...
StarMed Healthcare urging people to get COVID-19 vaccine as cases increase in Mecklenburg County
WBTV
Man found dead in Lincolnton remembered as ‘gentle giant’ by friends, family
The vehicle was seen this afternoon on I-40 near Garner when the front end was engulfed in flames
Ambulance from NHRMC catches fire on I-40
The arch will go on the Highland Avenue Bridge which Highway 127 passes under. Crews have...
Major Hickory road facing weekend shutdown as giant arch is installed above it
Elly Perlman, 6, is fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Union County girl fighting cancer surprised with new playground