Pitt Sheriff’s Office: Woman poses as military member, charged with fraud

Jo Ann Burkey
Jo Ann Burkey(PCSO)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a woman posing as a member of the military is charged after scamming a victim out of thousands of dollars.

On January 29, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office took a report of fraud by an individual posing as a member of the military.

The sheriff’s office says the victim had met the suspect on an online dating website. The woman claimed to be in the military and in need of financial assistance to ship her belongings back home from overseas. The victim provided $7,500.

Deputies say the investigation determined the woman, 63-year-old Jo Ann Burkey of Greensburg, PA., was using a fake name.

Burkey surrendered to detectives at the Pitt County Detention Center Thursday and is charged with accessing a computer to defraud or obtain property, obtain property by false pretense and attempt to obtain property by false pretense.

She was released after posting a $25,000 unsecured bond.

