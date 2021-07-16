NC DHHS Flu
Nurses in same unit at Charlotte hospital celebrate as first-time moms with adorable picture

These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte. They’re all also first-time mothers who had their babies between April and July.(Provided by Amber Day)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte.

They’re all also first-time mothers who had their babies between April and July.

What is that likelihood? The oldest baby is on left (Grady, 2-and-a-half months), down to the youngest (Luke, 1-and-a-half-weeks) on the right.

Two other labor and delivery nurses at Novant Health Presbyterian delivered in January and February; two others are due in October.

Luke’s mom, Amber Day, emailed this fantastic photo. All these moms are mighty proud of themselves, and their co-workers. What a network they have to lean on.

Moms and babies (left to right):

  • Alyssa Degner & Grady
  • Angie Lee & Ethyn
  • Tiffany Vorwald & Story
  • Emily Longfield & Benjamin (Benny)
  • Emily Swann & Soli
  • Ashley Brabenec & Piper
  • Taylor Aderman & Eleanor (Ellie)
  • Morgan Coleman & Cassius
  • Amber Day & Luke

Thank all of you ladies for what you do to help so many women in our city. Congrats to all of you. This is just plain awesome.

