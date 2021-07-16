Man jailed under $1M bond for head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged and is jailed under a $1 million bond for a head-on speed racing car crash that left a 6-year-old boy dead in Gaston County in June.

Officials say 6-year-old Liam Lagunas died hours after the car he was in was struck head-on by a car that lost control while racing in Gaston County.

N.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. June 26 on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Springs Road.

Troopers said two cars were racing, traveling between 90 and 100 mph, when one of the cars lost control, crashed through the median and hit a car traveling the opposite direction head-on.

Liam was taken to the hospital where he died. His father, Santiago, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers said the driver of the speeding car involved in the wreck, later identified as Donnie Ray Cobb, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other racing car stayed at the scene.

Following his release from the hospital, troopers arrested Cobb on July 15 and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, driving while impaired, speed competition and second-degree murder.

Cobb received a $1-million secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be lowered, but was denied.

JUST IN: Donnie Cobb, who is accused of speed racing and killing a 6-year-old boy, just got a one million dollar secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be lowered, but it was denied. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/QGy86248um — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) July 16, 2021

Santiago Lagunas is still suffering from injuries sustained in the crash. He is currently wearing a neck brace and walking with a walker. He is dealing with physical and emotional pain.

Liam Lagunas’ funeral was held on July 8 at Flint Groves Baptist Church on East Ozark Avenue in Gastonia.

A GoFundMe page has been created to provide financial assistance to Lagunas’ family.

