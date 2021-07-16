Major Hickory road facing weekend shutdown as giant arch is installed above it

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A section of Highway 127 in Hickory will be closed all weekend as crews try again to raise a giant wooden arch over the road.

The arch will go on the Highland Avenue Bridge which Highway 127 passes under. Crews have already raised one arch, back in winter.

The arches are part of the City Walk Project and something that officials hope will be an iconic structure in Hickory for generations.

The second arch will tower over the first one. It weighs 80,000 pounds and will be attached to concrete anchors on either side of the bridge.

Crews tried to raise it back in March but during the process, they heard a popping sound.

Engineers determined that a section of the arch needed reinforcement before being installed.

That’s been done and crews will attempt the project again this weekend.

Cars will be detoured around the site from 3 a.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

