First Alert: Weekend rain chances rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Not much change today, we’ll stay hot and humid with afternoon readings in the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s for at least a couple of hours.

A few late-day showers and thunderstorms will be on the prowl, so keep an umbrella close by if you’re making outdoors plans, just in case!

Muggy and mild tonight with lows only bottoming out in the lower 70s.

A First Alert has been issued for Saturday through Monday, as shower and storm chances steadily increase. No one day will be a washout, but each day will feature scattered showers and storms.

Weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

If you have outdoor plans, I wouldn’t cancel your activities, make sure you stay weather aware and have a backup plan, again, just in case!

No organized severe weather is likely for this weekend, but a few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail.

We’ll stay tropically humid all weekend long with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s Saturday before backing off to the upper 80s on Sunday.

The First Alert continues for Monday, as scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast with highs backing down to the middle 80s.

Rainfall chance (First Alert Weather)

The rain risk lowers considerably Tuesday through Thursday of next week as Monday’s cool front pushes south of the WBTV area.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

