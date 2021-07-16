NC DHHS Flu
CMPD releases bodycam footage from 2020 SWAT response that damaged home

Charlotte police are working to facilitate repairs to a home after a SWAT incident where no...
Charlotte police are working to facilitate repairs to a home after a SWAT incident where no suspect was found inside.(Jacob Boone/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police today released bodycam footage from a 2020 SWAT response off Andora Drive that left a home structurally damaged.

The incident started just after 6 p.m. July 11, 2020 when officers tried to serve outstanding felony warrants on then-19-year-old Trey McClendon. The warrants included two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Officers received a tip that McClendon was in a house off Andora Drive. Officers also said he was arrested in the same home in January of that year and was an acquaintance of the home’s residents at the time.

[Repairs needed after SWAT incident leaves home damaged, suspect arrested at different location]

Because of McClendon’s violent history, SWAT was called to assist in the execution of the warrants. But after several hours of attempting to communicate with McClendon, deploying pepper spray and later tear gas, officers went in the home and found he wasn’t there.

The home was structurally damaged after the incident.

CMPD extended an offer of alternate living accommodations to the residents, who declined. CMPD also communicated with city Risk Management, attempting to facilitate repair to the damages.

CMPD apprehended McClendon without incident on Rockmoor Ridge Road days later, on July 17, 2020.

