CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

