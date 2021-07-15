NC DHHS Flu
‘Way overdue’: High-speed bullet train may be coming to Charlotte

WBTV
WBTV(WBTV)
By Ron Lee
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a tale of two cities and what connects them.

In this case, it’s a 200 mph bullet train.

Plans are in the works right now to bridge Charlotte and Atlanta together using a high-speed rail.

The Georgia Department of Transportation just completed an environmental study and is headed on to the next phase of the project.

Riding the rails is a staple of our modern-day transportation system, albeit not a fast one.

“Because AMTRAK is kinda slow compared to driving,” Shannon Grew said.

But any way you go, heading to Atlanta can be a haul.

“About three hours if there’s no traffic, two-and-a-half if I can speed,” James Easel told WBTV.

Imagine cutting that time in half, without the hassle of being behind the wheel.

“I think that’s something that’s way overdue,” Tim Mitchell said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation just wrapped up an important environmental study, aimed at building the infrastructure to run a bullet train from Charlotte to Atlanta. If it delivers on its promise this train should ferry passengers at around 200 mph and take them from one city to the other in two hours.

Shannon Grew’s brother just moved to the Peach State.

She was planning on using AMTRAK but says with the bullet train’s turnaround time she could get down there a lot more.

“If it was really quick I’d probably make more weekends down there and be able to see more friends down there for sure,” Grew said.

The project doesn’t have any flowery names just yet, it’s just called the preferred corridor.

This 274-mile route will begin at Heartsfield Airport, cut through South Carolina and come into Douglas International.

There may also be plans to take the line all the way up to Washington DC.

“Could be something really nice to tie the two big cities together,” Tim Mitchell said.

“Usually once a month, two times a month I’m there,” Mitchell said.

James Easel knows the drive down I-85 well.

He says the new bullet train might be a great alternative for him.

“Honestly, if I can sit down and not worry about it you know the traffic and the train itself isn’t too bad, I’d actually look into it to be honest with you,” Easel said.

The next phase will allow the public to look over the plan and ask questions they may have.

Like, how much is this going to cost?

