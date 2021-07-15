Still hot and humid, but lower storm risk today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our weather will continue to be governed by an extension of the Bermuda High, parked along the Carolina coast, resulting in a typical mid-July weather pattern of hot, humid weather for the rest of the week.

Here are a couple of things to note looking ahead:

Heat index back in the mid-90s

Storm coverage appears lower

Rain risk rises over the weekend

As for rain, without a major trigger to act upon the tropical humidity, there’ll likely be no more than about a 30 percent chance of a shower or thunderstorm around the Piedmont today and Friday.

Keep in mind, just because the risk of a storm is generally on the low side, any storms that do develop can put down a lot of rain in a short period of time, so localized flash flooding is possible. And of course, if you hear thunder, please head indoors to avoid dangerous lightning.

So, plan on low-90s each day through Saturday with the heat index in the middle-90s several hours each afternoon, and with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

High temperature forecast (First Alert Weather)

Model data now strongly suggest the Bermuda High may weaken a bit over the weekend, meaning storm chances will ramp up a bit both Saturday and Sunday. So, at this point, there’s no need to cancel outdoor weekend plans, however, they may have to be adjusted as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread.

The slightly wetter pattern will hold into early next week with highs in the upper-80s forecast Sunday followed by middle-80s Monday and Tuesday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

