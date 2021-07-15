NC DHHS Flu
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Impact, prizes, and what to know

TICKETS ON SALE: The eighth annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway event is underway!
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tickets are on sale now for the eighth annual Charlotte St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Each year, the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway helps to raise awareness about childhood cancer and the breakthroughs being done to find a cure through the impact of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Families under the care of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital never have to pay for treatment, travel housing, or food thanks to your donations.

When you purchase a ticket for $100, you will be eligible to win the St. Jude Dream Home, $20,000 toward a dream car courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, and shopping sprees to Belk and Publix.

🔴 Call 1-800-592-1602 for more information or visit dreamhome.org to download a printable mail-in form.

👉 July 21, 2021: Tickets on Sale Prize deadline

Tickets on sale: $2,500 gift card, courtesy of Publix

👉 Aug. 6, 2021: Early Bird Prize deadline

Early Bird: $20,000 toward the dream car of your choice, courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota

👉 Sept. 17, 2021: Bonus Prize deadline

Bonus: $5,000 gift card, courtesy of Belk

👉 Open house weekends: Sept. 11, 2021, and Oct. 10, 2021

If you attend open an open house weekend, you can be entered to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree courtesy of Ashley HomeStore.

This year’s Dream Home is built by Newton Custom Homes & Realty and is located in North Carolina, just outside of Monroe. The estimated value of the house is $425,000.

» This year’s St. Jude Dream Home is dedicated to one Charlotte boy who has fought cancer twice.

House features:

  • 4 bedrooms, 3 baths
  • Estimated 2,600 square feet
  • Study and bonus room
  • Front porch and screened-in back porch
  • Custom cabinetry
  • Hardwood floors by Shaw Floors

Each prize has a deadline so get those tickets quickly. The deadline for the “Tickets on Sale Prize”: a $2,500 gift card courtesy of Publix is July 21!

Call 1-800-592-1602 for more information or visit dreamhome.org to download a printable mail-in form.

