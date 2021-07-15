South Pointe students, parents question why principal ‘ripped’ from high school

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - With the new school year right around the corner, a Rock Hill high school is changing leadership.

WBTV News has learned Dr. Marty Conner will no longer serve as principal at South Pointe High School this fall. He has been principal since 2018.

Instead, he will be moving to a director of alternative learning position within the district, but there are still a lot of questions from parents and students about why he was being moved in the first place.

”It was just your typical high school before Dr. Conner came,” says Jalen Curry, a senior last year.

”He defeated the stereotype that it was just an athletic school by showing we could do more like extracurriculars and academics,” says Phillip Mickles, a senior.

Current and former students of South Pointe High in Rock Hill speak out after learning their beloved principal was moved to another school.

”It doesn’t sit well with me. I mean personally, Dr. Conner’s a role model,” says Mickles.

Phillip Mickles says he cannot imagine next year without Dr. Conner. Curry, a senior Dr. Conner’s first year, says if it were not for Dr. Conner, he would have never considered going to Morehouse for college.

”When Dr. Conner came South Pointe kind of came to life. It got more personality, and the colors were more vibrant,” says Curry.

The school district makes personnel decisions on who gets moved and to what position. An email sent to me from the district says moves like this are discussed with stakeholders, but Mickles feels they didn’t ask the right ones.

”You really have to be in the school to realize the effect Dr. Conner has on the students here,” says Mickles.

It is that very reason district spokesperson Lindsay Machak says he is getting the new job.

”He’s a beloved leader in our community and we think he’s gonna do great things over there,” says Machak.

Machak says Conner’s experience in another district made him the logical choice for this new position.

”Our motto is one team, one mission, one Rock Hill. And so this is all part of being in this team is that if we see a need to really enhance how we’re serving the needs in this community then we’ll fulfill that,” she says.

However, Mickles and Curry say to serve one community the district is taking from another.

”Keeping him there is one of the most crucial things the school district needs to do,” says Curry.

WBTV asked if Dr. Conner wanted to make the switch and was told the district could not discuss that since it was a personnel issue. This decision was a part of 20 position changes within the school district.

