NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rehabbed mama manatee and her calf set free in Florida river

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A baby manatee and its injured mother are now swimming in Florida’s St. Johns River after undergoing four months of rehabilitation at Sea World Orlando.

The pair were released Wednesday near Blue Springs State Park. They were brought to SeaWorld in March.

It was a bit of good news for manatees after a report last week that Florida has already broken the record for manatee deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say more than 850 manatees have died in 2021.

Starvation is the primary reason for the deaths. Much of the seagrass they eat has vanished as water quality declines.

Even if they can be saved, what future awaits Florida's most iconic species? With their food source vanishing, rescued...

Posted by Daytona Beach News-Journal on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple arrested in Arizona for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’...
Couple arrested in Ariz. for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’ officials say
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in...
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 1,000 newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Latest News

Recovery work continues at the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse site.
911 recordings show panic, disbelief when Florida condo fell
911 calls reveal condo collapse panic
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) talks about infrastructure reform and other legislative issues...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents