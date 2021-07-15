MaxLife expanding in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan EDC: MaxLife Industries announced today an expansion of the company’s local footprint by leasing a 46,000 square foot warehouse space that will serve as the company’s second manufacturing plant and customer service headquarters. With this expansion, located at 1335 Litton Drive in Salisbury, MaxLife seeks to immediately hire fifty-five local workers in its two manufacturing plants.

MaxLife Industries is a manufacturer of innovative building enclosure products that are shipped throughout North America to construct commercial, multifamily, healthcare, and many other types of buildings. Over the past three years, the ten-year-old company has won numerous national design and construction awards that have led MaxLife to forecast significant growth ahead.

“MaxLife was founded in Salisbury, most of our staff live in Rowan County, and we work with dozens of local businesses as suppliers and partners,” said Jarrett B. Davis, General Manager. “We’re proud to call Salisbury and Rowan County home and will continue to invest in our local community and workforce as our business continues to grow,” said Davis.

“We want to congratulate MaxLife on its continued growth and expansion here in Salisbury,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “We appreciate their commitment to making a positive impact in Rowan County and are grateful for the new jobs that will be created through this expansion.”

The company’s primary product line is ArmorWall Fire-Rated Structural Insulated Sheathing™, a revolutionary exterior sheathing product that enables MaxLife’s customers to construct buildings faster and stronger. The company’s customers include designers, general contractors, building enclosure installers, and other service providers that construct innovative new buildings and perform retrofits on existing buildings.

“We’re looking to immediately hire up to fifty-five workers in our production, packaging, customer service, and other departments,” said Randy Hoffner, Plant Manager. “We offer competitive pay, good benefits, and bonus opportunities for workers on first and third shifts. The only thing that’s holding us back from adding a second shift is a lack of workers; we need more local people,” said Hoffner.

Interested persons can apply through the company’s website at www.MaxLifeIndustries.com/Careers or in-person at 4995 South Main Street in Salisbury.

MaxLife Industries is an owned subsidiary of Salisbury-based Taylor Clay Products, the nation’s largest privately-owned custom brick manufacturing business.

