Man shows up at hospital in Pineville, dies from bullet wound

Charlotte police officers responded to a hospital in Pineville in regards to hospital staff...
Charlotte police officers responded to a hospital in Pineville in regards to hospital staff receiving a man with an apparent gunshot wound shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.(Generic CMPD Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man showed up at a hospital in Pineville and later died from a bullet wound.

Charlotte police officers responded to a hospital in Pineville in regards to hospital staff receiving a man with an apparent gunshot wound shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man was taken from Pineville Hospital to Atrium Main by Medic where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

At this time, police say they do not have an exact location of where the incident occurred.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

